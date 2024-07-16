Qsemble Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Amdocs Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,372. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.04.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

