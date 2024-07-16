Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 16,863 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,863 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $249,303.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,106.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,623 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EAT traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $65.22. 1,669,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,271. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $76.02. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.72.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

