Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $329,000 Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SAM stock traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $287.32. 98,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,571. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.40 and a twelve month high of $395.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.57.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

