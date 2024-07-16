Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $939,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vertiv by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 202,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $24,486,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.72. 6,180,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,396,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $109.27.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

