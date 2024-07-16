Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYD. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 23.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 351,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 92.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,442,000 after buying an additional 167,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $1,413,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.85. 988,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

