Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $101,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 307,398 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,131,000 after purchasing an additional 271,743 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 211,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 662,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,650,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CRL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL traded up $11.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.31. 468,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,190. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.09 and a 200-day moving average of $230.47. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

