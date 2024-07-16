Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,280. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $229.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.94 and a 200-day moving average of $202.11.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

