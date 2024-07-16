QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading 0.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $200.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. QUALCOMM traded as high as $211.09 and last traded at $208.45. Approximately 1,773,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,096,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.18.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.21.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on QCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.