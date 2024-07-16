Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NX stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $928.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 791,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after buying an additional 251,892 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 19.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 462,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,297 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 493.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 59,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 229,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

