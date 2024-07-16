Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $14.89. 39,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 790,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on METC. Benchmark cut their price target on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $664.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins purchased 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 23,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,015.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

