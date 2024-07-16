Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Bought by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,270 shares during the period. Rayonier comprises 2.0% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Rayonier worth $27,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 371.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 525.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 18.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Rayonier Stock Performance

RYN stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $28.99. 2,713,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,913. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 101.79%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

