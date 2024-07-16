Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Down 3%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.02. 4,965,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 4,949,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Redfin by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 169,654 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 29,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,977,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after buying an additional 192,162 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

