Ren (REN) Trading 13.4% Higher This Week

Ren (REN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $48.23 million and $9.77 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ren has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ren

Ren’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “Ren (REN) represents a significant advancement in the blockchain space, providing a decentralized platform for the secure and private transfer of assets across different blockchains. This not only facilitates greater liquidity within the DeFi ecosystem but also addresses the longstanding issue of blockchain interoperability. With its innovative approach and practical applications, Ren is poised to play a crucial role in the evolution of decentralized finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

