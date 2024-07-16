Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 16th (ACNB, BLDR, CBZ, DAKT, DLTR, EAF, EQNR, GDEN, GENC, IMOS)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, July 16th:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $112.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $143.00.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) was downgraded by analysts at Pickering Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. They currently have $145.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $220.00 price target on the stock.

