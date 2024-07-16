Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Sells $1,126,250.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,126,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,050,419.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of RVMD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.77. 2,816,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,556. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.44. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $48.61.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,818,000 after buying an additional 4,309,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,757,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,721 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 46.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,592 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 11.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,507,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 771,018 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

