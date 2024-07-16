Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RVMD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Revolution Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $48.61.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at $877,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,754 shares of company stock worth $677,811. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 17.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,507,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 771,018 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,912,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,639 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.