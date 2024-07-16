Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $67.55

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.55, but opened at $65.01. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $64.94, with a volume of 985,104 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

