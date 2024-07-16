Robert W. Baird Trims Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Target Price to $128.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.08.

Autoliv Stock Down 0.7 %

ALV opened at $108.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.75. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $89.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 5.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 91.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,103,000 after buying an additional 133,746 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

