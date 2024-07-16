Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 0.7 %

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.03. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

