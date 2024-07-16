Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,909 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Rollins worth $13,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Rollins by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,360. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $50.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

