Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Barclays

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.38.

RCL opened at $167.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $167.92. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.46.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,859,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

