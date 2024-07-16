Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 175.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,701 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 485.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPRX. Bank of America decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

