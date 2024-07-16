Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 151,458 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268,534 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 151,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Barrick Gold worth $37,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 36,888,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,864,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

