Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 20,523 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $41,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.05.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.12. 771,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.88 and its 200-day moving average is $205.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

