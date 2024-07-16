Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 223,432 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 908,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,432 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $29,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $408,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 32.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,216 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 969.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 227,163 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

