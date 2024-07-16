Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 129.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,498 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $83,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $8.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,676. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

