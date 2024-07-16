Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 26,948 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 341,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,948 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $106,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.46. 1,640,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,033. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.52.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.06.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

