Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,601 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $67,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,166,000 after purchasing an additional 54,361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $4,455,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

