Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 45,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $36,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,832,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.87. 1,825,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,971. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $153.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

