Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $32,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CPT traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $111.23. The company had a trading volume of 596,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,516. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.76. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.31.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

