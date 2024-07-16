Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $33.15 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Consolidated Edison worth $33,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.
Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE ED traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,542. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34.
Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ED has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.27.
Consolidated Edison Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.
