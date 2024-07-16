Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $36.76 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,478 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,779 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Diamondback Energy worth $36,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $209.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,828. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $212.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.85.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

