Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $66.21 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 591,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 121,207 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $66,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after acquiring an additional 962,073 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 160.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 178,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.82. 797,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,611. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $77.06 and a one year high of $136.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.