Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $72.68 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,655 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $72,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,890,769,000 after purchasing an additional 243,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 751,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,556,912,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Amgen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,716,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $782,288,000 after acquiring an additional 490,539 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amgen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,476,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,367,000 after acquiring an additional 63,656 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.14. 1,879,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,217. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.11. The company has a market cap of $178.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.34 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

