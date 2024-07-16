Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $79.59 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,033 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Edison International worth $79,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Edison International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.89. 1,861,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,137. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

