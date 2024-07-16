Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $98.81 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $98,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,132,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 360,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $330,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $239,174,000 after buying an additional 44,847 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.7 %

MTD traded up $23.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,381.80. 134,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,057. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,535.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,423.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,304.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

