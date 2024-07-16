Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,204 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Chubb worth $86,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $261.65. 1,226,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,265. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $188.27 and a 1-year high of $275.41. The company has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.65.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

