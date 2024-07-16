Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,275 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Copart worth $61,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Down 1.3 %

CPRT traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.00. 4,762,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,512. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.