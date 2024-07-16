Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 19,444 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of BlackRock worth $64,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK traded up $20.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $843.94. 743,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $788.29 and its 200 day moving average is $792.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.21 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

