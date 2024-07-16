Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $31,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,265,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,172. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $281.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

