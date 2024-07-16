Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,375 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 757,273 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Starbucks worth $69,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.51. 14,956,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,403,953. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average of $86.31. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $601,375 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.08.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

