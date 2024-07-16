Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 257,118 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257,118 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of CenterPoint Energy worth $30,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,720,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNP. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

