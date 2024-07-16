Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 38,911 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 488,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $39,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 61,362 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.11. 1,562,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,815. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

