SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 275,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.15.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 77,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

