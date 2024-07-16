Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $62.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.84.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $43.00 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

