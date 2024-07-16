Sapphire (SAPP) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $3.94 million and $1,803.88 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.80 or 0.05309111 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00043359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009574 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002179 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,819,787,596 coins and its circulating supply is 1,799,250,173 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

"

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

