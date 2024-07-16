SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.31.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $210.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.52. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,854,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Legacy Trust acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $3,256,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 707,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $7,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

