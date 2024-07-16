SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.16% of SBA Communications worth $37,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in SBA Communications by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

SBAC stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.06. The company had a trading volume of 674,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,405. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.23.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

