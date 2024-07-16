Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.29

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.29 and last traded at $69.29, with a volume of 23535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.93.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,923,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,870 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,455,000 after buying an additional 204,998 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,306,000 after buying an additional 89,397 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,584,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,202,000 after buying an additional 152,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,084,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,484,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

