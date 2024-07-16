Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.83

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.83 and last traded at $81.76, with a volume of 96053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.44.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766,110 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 448,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,746,000 after acquiring an additional 425,228 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,898,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 795.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 289,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,609,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

